The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the ongoing lawsuit between AAA and Lucha Libre FMV, which is the US company behind El Rey Network’s Lucha Underground, is close to being settled.

The legal battle has kept AAA from running any events in the United States as Lucha Libre FMV sued the promotion for a breach of contract, claiming that they owned all AAA trademarks in perpetuity. The new report adds that the recent TripleMania Regia pay per view would not have been able to air on FITE if the two sides were not close to a settlement.

Lucha Underground officially dissolved back in 2018 after four seasons. However, MLW has given fans a reboot of the show with their Azteca Underground stable that features stars from the original LU.

Stay tuned.