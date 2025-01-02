Leland Owens, who previously filed multiple lawsuits against WWE and UFC in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, has now attempted to take legal action against All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Bryan Danielson (formerly known in WWE as “Daniel Bryan”), PWInsider.com reports.

Owens filed his latest lawsuit on December 13, alleging “intellectual property infringement” and “theft” of ideas. He claimed to have provided ideas to Danielson, including the name “Shockwave,” which AEW trademarked in 2023 as a potential title for a new series. Owens stated that “Shockwave” was intended to be linked to an “Engage PPV or PLE,” although his lawsuit did not clarify how the two were connected. He also alleged suffering “emotional stress” and demanded either compensation or the rights to his ideas.

On December 26, the Court dismissed the lawsuit, citing Owens’ failure to establish federal jurisdiction. However, the dismissal was made without prejudice, allowing Owens the option to refile. AEW was never served and likely had no knowledge of the lawsuit.

The next day, December 27, Owens filed a separate lawsuit against the United States Government. He claimed to have provided the government with film and television ideas, as well as inventing concepts for which he was never compensated. In this filing, Owens named Bryan Danielson, Mercedes Moné (formerly Sasha Banks), Vince McMahon, and Donald Trump as involved parties. He again cited “emotional stress” and requested “reasonable payments” and recognition for his contributions.

Owens’ earlier lawsuits against WWE had similarly been dismissed for failing to adequately address financial claims. One such lawsuit alleged that Stephanie McMahon made derogatory comments about Owens’ daughter, leading to an alleged “hush money” offer from WWE representatives, including Daniel Bryan and Mercedes Moné. Owens also claimed he had pitched ideas to Vince McMahon, such as a new company titled PIE, an event called “Stomping Grounds,” and concepts for a “cage match.” In his October 2024 filing against WWE, Owens sought $500 million in damages.

These lawsuits have consistently been dismissed, but Owens continues to pursue legal action on similar claims.