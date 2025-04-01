Layla is coming to the podcast world.

The women’s wrestling star spoke during a new episode of Developmentally Speaking about her plans to soon launch a WWE Diva-era focused podcast called, “LayTalk.”

“I am also having a podcast that will launch very soon,” she said. “It’s called LayTalk. It’s going to be dedicated to the Diva era. It’s also going to give you insight on different Divas’ careers and and also insight on some of the stuff that happened backstage that you guys would never, ever, ever get to know.”

She continued, “I’m going to have the Divas actually on the show, so it’s not just going to be me talking. I’m going to get interviews with most of the Divas, if not all of the Divas, and just to show you that the Diva era was something, it was significant, and to go back down memory lane and also to see where your Divas are now, what they’re up to, what they’re doing, what they feel about The New Generation. It’s going to be just a great, great podcast if you guys are Diva fans. If you do want to learn some more stuff about the Diva Search girls as well and how the women were treated back then in that time, in that era, and then you guys can make a decision like, you know, was the divas that bad? I don’t know. It’s going to be called Lay Talk. So that will be out soon.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)