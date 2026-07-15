Layla Diggs has revealed the injury that forced her out of a scheduled championship opportunity on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Diggs had been slated to challenge Zaria for the NXT Women’s North American Championship on the July 14 edition of NXT. However, one day before the show, NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced that Diggs was not medically cleared to compete and would be unable to wrestle.

Following Tuesday night’s episode, Diggs shared an update on social media, revealing that she is dealing with an arm injury. She posted a photo of herself wearing a sling along with a confident message about her eventual return.

“I’ll be back and I’ll be champion. Thank you guys for all the love.”

With Diggs sidelined, WWE changed the championship match, with Zaria instead defending the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Izzi Dame, Lizzy Dame and Nikkita Lyons. Zaria successfully retained the title in the four-way contest.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 7/14/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.