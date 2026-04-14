LayCool was a memorable women’s tag-team duo in WWE history.

So memorable that in 2025 the two were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

During a recent interview with News4Jax’s Going Ringside (see video below), Layla El reflected on her run as part of LayCool with Michelle McCool, explaining how she wasn’t originally in mind for the role.

“Well, I feel that with LayCool, it wasn’t supposed to be me and Michelle,” she revealed. “It was supposed to be, I think, Victoria or Alicia Fox.”

She continued, “I think that they’re going to put Alicia Fox but they put me me out there is a filler between uh… Michelle and I think Mickie James, our opponent at that time, I feel like it just grew naturally and Michelle and I just had a chemistry that was undeniable, and work ethic that was undeniable.”