Layla is opening up about her past issues with fellow former WWE star Kaitlyn, and looking back on it now, she admits the whole thing was pretty pointless.

The two former WWE Divas shared the roster during Kaitlyn’s rise from developmental territory FCW to the main roster, where she eventually captured the Divas Championship. In recent weeks, Kaitlyn revealed that any tension between the two had long since been resolved.

Now, Layla is confirming that there really was heat between them at one point.

While speaking with Sportshadow in a new interview, Layla reflected on the situation and admitted the issue was blown way out of proportion.

Layla didn’t go deep into the specifics behind the disagreement, but she made it clear there are no lingering problems between the two today.

“Kaitlyn and I did have drama. We have beef and that. I don’t know necessarily if it was because of, how she just quickly rose to TV because I also had that moment and kind of thing. I don’t, really, remember exactly what happened but, no, there were time. Yes, there were times, I think that I could have conducted myself and behaved a lot better towards Kaitlyn than I did, and I should have had a lot more empathy for her. Like I said, sometimes the environment in your mind at that time, it can bring out a side of you that was not right at that time, and, I’ve seen Kaitlyn and I apologized. I really did. I said I’m so sorry like that. I know I was wrong. I was out of line and the beef Kaitlyn and I had actually, like, opened the door for her because when her and Eve had that mishap at the Royal Rumble, right, I think something Kaitlyn said I heard, like, offended me kind of thing and it, like, was messing up our storyline. So, I think I was mad at the time, but my reaction to that basically opened the door for Kaitlyn’s career. So, I believe everything happens for a reason. Do I look back and go, “Oh, why’d you act like that?” Yes, absolutely. I didn’t deserve to be there. Kaitlyn is a great talent. She’s a great woman. So, I dare to explain it. I’m so happy that we got to speak it out and just let it be, and, it was so silly. So silly, when you look back at it, but at that time that’s how I felt, and I think how she felt it too. Yeah, completely understand that.”

She also claimed she saw Cody Rhodes’ star potential early on, admitting it’s the primary reason she dated him in the past.