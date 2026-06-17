Layla El has high praise for the current state of WWE’s women’s division.

During a recent discussion with Denise Salcedo (see video below), the former WWE Women’s Champion reflected on how far women’s wrestling has come and shared her admiration for several of today’s top stars. While noting that she doesn’t regularly follow WWE programming, Layla pointed to Chelsea Green as one performer who immediately stands out to her, citing similarities to the Divas Era. She also had glowing words for Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Rhea Ripley.

“I love Chelsea Green. Love her. She reminds me of the Diva Era. She is a little bit, not young me, I’m trying to say like pretentious, but when you can just see someone who’s willing to do anything for the business and she just goes out there and entertains. I mean Charlotte Flair is phenomenal. Becky Lynch phenomenal. Like Naomi I’m trying to think who else from the girls right now? Even Rhea Ripley, I mean she’s a flipping super, superstar. So, I just honor them. I’m in awe of all the women right now and I’m so happy for the evolution of women’s wrestling. And I’m a supporter and just happy to watch women’s wrestling progress in the next 5,10 years. I just can’t wait to see it.”

Layla’s comments reflect the growing respect many former WWE stars have shown toward the current generation, which has benefited from greater opportunities and increased spotlight compared to previous eras.

The former Divas-era standout went on to discuss the differences between her time in WWE and the environment today, expressing happiness that female talent now receive more in-ring time, meaningful storylines and main event opportunities.

“I am happy for them, I’ll be honest with you. I truly am happy for them. I’m glad that the women are getting the time and the main eventing, and taken seriously ’cause for us it was a little sad, you know what I mean? It was a little sad having time cut or not being able to show your full potential and stuff. So I’m happy that they don’t have to go through that. I’m happy that they get to really go out there and shine and not saying that I could have done it ‘cause I don’t even know if my athletic ability would be at that time if I could have done that. But it’s still amazing to see it and all I can say is I’m happy for them and I’m proud of them. Like go get it, girls.”