Former WWE star Layla made an appearance on Ring The Belle to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she was asked why she retired from the pro wrestling business and left WWE in 2015.

“I think I had a great career. I was very privileged. I explored everything I could explore in WWE, like what else more could I have possibly done? I got to be around great people, and I got to travel the world. I was able to get a great fan base behind me. And it was just time. I didn’t want to age too much on TV. The older we get we’re more prone to injuries. It was just time.”

