During her appearance on WINCLY, Layla spoke on being turned down by Total Divas. Here’s what she had to say:

I wanted to be on ‘Total Divas.’ I wanted to be on that. I love reality shows. Stuff like that. I didn’t get that obviously. That was one thing I wish I could have done. Things happen for a reason. I feel fortunate that I attained so much in my career that sometimes you get no, and you have to take it. You can’t get everything all the time.

Credit: WINCLY.