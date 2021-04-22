During her appearance on WINCLY, Layla spoke on being interested in a LayCool reunion. Here’s what she had to say:

I love Michelle. I would love to do a reunion for her and get back together for a signing maybe in Texas next year since that is where she lives. . Who knows. I would love to reunite. Even if it’s for one day. I’m hoping and assuming a lot of people want to see us back together for at least an autograph signing. I will always be complimentary to Michelle. I will always admire her and respect her. She helped me so much. There wouldn’t be LayCool without her. She took the time to help me out. Fit Finlay was also a huge part of it. But Michelle and I are bonded for life. No matter what happens, we are bonded for life. It was two-and-a-half years.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.