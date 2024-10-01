Layla likes the idea of a LayCool reunion.

Even if it is just for one night only.

The former WWE Superstar appeared as a guest on the They Made Their Way To The Ring podcast for an interview, during which a potential LayCool reunion in WWE was brought up.

“I would like to do a LayCool reunion,” she said. “Even if it’s just for one night.”

She continued, “I really was done, but I feel like Michelle and I owe it to each other and we owe it to the LayCool fans who would like to see us one more time. If it’s possible, I would.”

Also during the discussion, the former WWE Superstar reveals she was asked to make surprise return in Women’s Royal Rumble match in recent years, as well as the possibility of returning in a future Women’s Rumble bout.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)