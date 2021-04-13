During an interview with WINCLY, Layla discussed why she chose to retire from wrestling. Here’s what she had to say:

I took a break. I needed a break for myself. I was with WWE for about nine years. I was supposed to do these appearances and backed out. I wasn’t sure. I kind of got scared of being in the public eye. I didn’t want attention. I did my first appearance, and it was just fun, lighthearted. I thought, ‘Why not?’ Plus I wanted to see the fans again. Fans would ask on social media why I didn’t do appearances. Are you going to come back to wrestling? No, but maybe appearances. It just naturally happened, which I’m glad it did. It’s so nice to see the fans again and feel the warmth from fans and the support. I miss that, but I also like the idea that I can go in for a couple of hours and leave again.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.