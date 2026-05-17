Layla El may finally be open to returning to WWE, but only if it involves reuniting with Michelle McCool as LayCool.

Speaking with SportShadow.com, Layla admitted that after years away from wrestling, she never expected to seriously consider stepping back into the ring again. However, she revealed there is one scenario that could convince her to make a comeback.

“The only thing I think that I would ever consider or think about doing is if I would do a LayCool reunion.”

“That’s it. If it’s Michelle and I, then I’ll do it.”

Layla joked that physically returning to wrestling might not be easy after so much time away.

“Well, for one, I’m so out of shape. Two, I don’t want to break a hip or something.”

LayCool became one of WWE’s defining acts during the Divas Era, with Layla and McCool dominating the women’s division as arrogant heel characters while sharing the Women’s Championship during their run together.

According to Layla, her attitude toward returning to WWE has softened over time.

“Before it was always a no, but now it’s like why not?”

She added that if WWE ever approached them with the right idea, she would seriously think about doing it.

“If WWE decides that that’s something they would want to do, yeah, I would do it I think.”

Layla also discussed current WWE talent she would enjoy working with if a return ever happened. She specifically praised Chelsea Green for her personality and comedic energy.

“She’s hilarious and she’s such a diva.”

Beyond that, Layla floated the idea of LayCool facing stars such as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, while also mentioning The IIconics as another duo that could fit a nostalgia-driven storyline.

A LayCool reunion has never materialized since Layla retired from WWE, but based on her latest comments, the possibility now appears far more realistic than it once did.