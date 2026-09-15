Former WWE Women’s and Divas Champion Layla explained why she needed a complete break from wrestling after retiring and why she is now returning to the spotlight with her LayTalk podcast. She discussed both subjects during an appearance on TMZ Sports’ Inside The Ring.

“When I made up my mind, I’m the kind of person like once I’m done, I’m done. I used to be extreme to extreme. I’ve leveled out. When I left WWE, Layla, my whole identity was lost. I believe my identity was just that I’m a WWE diva on TV. I lost myself. I can honestly say that. I look back, and I can say I lost myself. “When I retired, I literally just disappeared. I stopped everything. Growing up, getting older, you know what I mean? When you’ve always been for your looks and stuff like that. It was like eye candy for a very long time. Getting older as a female, it’s tough. It’s a little bit tough, and you have to do some growth and grow with it. For me, I just stepped away. I didn’t want anything to do with wrestling. Not because I hated it. I just needed it for myself. I just leveled out.”

Layla said her sudden withdrawal damaged some relationships, but she believed closing the door completely was necessary at that point in her life.

“I think I offended a lot of people. I lost a lot of wrestling family relationships. I think a lot of people took it personally, like I just went. It was nothing about anybody else. It was just about myself. I was being very selfish and taking care of me at that time. That’s what I needed. I’m so glad I did it. Otherwise, I think I would have been back, doing this and doing that. When it’s like, I’m done, I’m retired. I need that door to be closed. It was a decision I made, and I stuck to it.”

Two decades after winning the 2006 WWE Diva Search, Layla said that anniversary inspired her to begin a new project centered on the women and stories of the Divas Era.

“I won the Divas Search 20 years ago, August 16, 2026. So I thought, why not 20 years later just start a new project? It will be about the Divas Era. I’m a Diva stan, and I know that there are people out there. I see them at the conventions, and it meant something to some people. It was their childhood.”

She wants LayTalk to celebrate that generation while revealing stories fans have not heard.

“I want to celebrate these women. I want to tell our stories, and I want to peel back the curtain. I want you guys to see a little bit of backstage that you haven’t seen yet. What better way? I’m friends with most of the Divas. I traveled with them. I’m just excited for it. I’m absolutely scared.”

Layla said the first episode would introduce the show and the Divas Era before she reunites with one of the women who shared the beginning of her WWE career.

“The first episode, I just want to introduce myself, and then I’m going to go into the Divas Era. And then I thought, well, who did I start my career with? When I look back, who did I begin with right at the beginning, right on TV, right on the road? Kelly Kelly.”

WrestlingHeadlines previously covered Layla’s return to wrestling appearances and WWE’s past invitations for her to come back.

Original source: TMZ Sports’ Inside The Ring

Transcription credit: Fightful and Podscan.