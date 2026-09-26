Laynie Luck is the new St. Louis Anarchy Gateway Heritage Champion following Friday night’s Mega Ticket. The promotion shared a ringside photo of Luck holding the championship after the September 25 event, making the title change official even as its website’s title history still lists Mat Fitchett as champion.

Fitchett began his third reign on April 24, according to St. Louis Anarchy’s championship record. The result adds another title to Luck’s current run, which also includes the WWE ID Women’s Championship she won last November.

Luck and Fitchett have history in this promotion beyond Friday’s title change. St. Louis Anarchy listed one of their July 2024 meetings among the runners-up for its Match of the Year award, so this was a familiar pairing on a night with a different result.

Luck’s WWE ID title win came in a six-woman elimination match at Wrestling Open, as WrestlingHeadlines reported at the time. Her Gateway Heritage victory now gives her a second championship story to carry into the fall, and St. Louis Anarchy has a new titleholder after Fitchett’s five-month reign.

Sources: St. Louis Anarchy’s announcement; Gateway Heritage Championship history; St. Louis Anarchy’s 2024 awards.