Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago featured women’s division star Ruby Soho taking on former women’s champion Nyla Rose in singles-action, a match that the Native Beast won with a powerbomb.

Prior to the bout beginning Soho shared a moment with Lars Frederiksen, the lead vocalist/guitarist to the band Rancid, who sings Soho’s AEW theme. The promotion gave a special shout-out to Frederiksen on social media, which you can check out below.