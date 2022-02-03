Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago featured women’s division star Ruby Soho taking on former women’s champion Nyla Rose in singles-action, a match that the Native Beast won with a powerbomb.
Prior to the bout beginning Soho shared a moment with Lars Frederiksen, the lead vocalist/guitarist to the band Rancid, who sings Soho’s AEW theme. The promotion gave a special shout-out to Frederiksen on social media, which you can check out below.
.@realrubysoho makes her way to the ring and gets support from @RootsRadicals01 from RANCID!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/2VJYBggUxQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022