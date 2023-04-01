As seen in the tweet below, footage has surfaced of Logan Paul rehearsing his entrance for tonight’s WrestleMania 39 Night 1 match against Seth Rollins. There’s no word yet on who leaked the footage, but it appears to be from someone close to Paul.

Paul vs. Rollins is scheduled to air as the third match tonight. The match/segment order for tonight’s big event has been revealed at this link. You can also click here for our live, detailed results and Viewing Party.

You can click here for an update on Paul’s WWE contract and future with the company. Below is the aforementioned video:

Rehersal Video of Logan Paul WrestleMania Entrance leaked.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/whHWVoeFte — Ankit (@ankitiwf) March 31, 2023

