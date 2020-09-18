Independent superstar Tessa Blanchard has been spotted in the upcoming WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game.

The Twitch streamer newLEGACYinc spotted a silhouette of the former IMPACT world champion during a live stream play-through of the game, which is set to release later this week. The official HeelByNature Twitter account shared a photo of Blanchard from the game. Check it out below.

Why is Tessa Blanchard in WWE 2K Battlegrounds? Screen cap from @newLEGACYinc Twitch stream. pic.twitter.com/E54XApS59P — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) September 17, 2020

Whether this was a tactical error by WWE or a leak of Blanchard’s future plans remain to be seen. Blanchard vacated the IMPACT title and was released by the company back in June after failing to submit promos while in quarantine from COVID-19.

That’s not all. Photographer Basil Mahmud, who took the specific photo that is used as Blanchard’s silhouette, tagged WWE Games on Twitter asking why the image was used without her permission. She writes, “Hey @WWEgames you wanna tell me why you took my photo without my permission to use it in your game?”

Hey @WWEgames you wanna tell me why you took my photo without my permission to use it in your game? https://t.co/xgGoFRzoUW — Basil Mahmud (@Beezzzzy) September 18, 2020

We’ll keep you updated.