Newly revealed documents tied to the ongoing WWE shareholders lawsuit are shedding light on behind-the-scenes concerns from Paul “Triple H” Levesque during the company’s transition into the TKO era.

According to newly disclosed WhatsApp messages, Levesque appeared uneasy in the days leading up to the WWE-UFC merger in September 2023. In conversations with WWE President Nick Khan, he expressed anxiety about the impending changes, describing himself as “wound tight” and bracing for the worst ahead of the deal becoming official.

The messages also suggest Levesque was navigating uncertainty regarding Vince McMahon’s involvement at the time, particularly with discussions surrounding talent releases coinciding with broader corporate layoffs.

Levesque leaned on Khan throughout the process, frequently reaching out as both a confidant and key decision-maker within the evolving company structure. At one point, he also referenced Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, signaling the broader power dynamics at play during the merger.

The exchanges paint a picture of a pivotal and stressful moment in WWE history, as leadership roles, creative control, and company direction all hung in the balance.

On the day the merger was made official (September 12, 2023), Levesque messaged Khan again at 6:58 AM: “Nick , just wanted to take a moment before all the craziness today to say THANK YOU !!!!! Thank you for getting us here … if it wasn’t for you , I would have been gone a long time ago. I appreciate you and all you have done and gone thru …. And I appreciate our friendship… It means the world to me

Thank you and Congratulations” Khan then replied, “You are my guy. You got me here. I want us to do this for 20 years and call it a day. I appreciate and admire you.” Levesque then appeared to relay a message from McMahon: “Just fyi Morning! VKM looking to set an in person meeting for today at 4pm with you, Bruce and Ed regarding Talent Policies” Khan replied something, but later deleted it. Whatever it was, Levesque replied, “Done.” ********** Fast forward to Saturday, December 9, 2023, when Levesque texted Khan the following at 8:17 PM: “Was just told by security that VKM is coming to Cleveland TV Monday. What’s that about ??????” Khan replied three times, later deleting all of them. Levesque replied “Is he in nyc yet …… When is their meeting?” Khan then replied again, but deleted it. Some sort of talk between Levesque, Emanuel and possibly Khan appeared to take place — one Levesque was “disappointed” with. From Sunday: ” the more I think about it the more I’m kinda disappointed in that Ari convo…… Seems like we are in the same place , “I’m gonna tell him to stay out of it or else” that’s way different than “I’m telling him he’s done ….. it’s over” Kicking the can down the road” That appears to imply Emanuel was going to speak with McMahon about staying out of WWE creative due to concerns Levesque had. After another deleted Khan reply, Levesque asked, “What do u think about me hitting Shapiro to get his take and let him push or better direct to Ari?” followed by more deleted Khan replies. Shapiro is Mark Shapiro, the head of TKO. The conversation kept going an hour later. From Levesque: “Between you and I, It feels like they are both backtracking on the “he’s out” narrative. It’s back to the “well if he wants to go to the show now and then” and “if he gives notes and wants to have a 30min meeting now and then, ok” That was followed by “He just sent an email re script for Ari” to which Khan said “Seems off. Lemme call him.” and later “They know already. No need to send.” Later that night, Levesque intimated to Khan that McMahon and CM Punk were going to be on the same plane and questioned if that was going to be an issue: “So he’s on the AM plane ….. I just remembered punk is scheduled to be on it as well. You think that’s an issue ?”

(H/T: Brandon Thurston and POST Wrestling)