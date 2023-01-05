Lee Johnson made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Being engaged to Julia Hart:

“She’s great. She’s amazing. Last year, early on, she came to the school to train, The Nightmare Factory. We just hit it off from there. She tells the story a lot, and she might tell it the right way in my head. It might be the wrong way though. But yeah, I just asked her if she wants to hang out and if she wants to get some pizza. From there, everything, it just went, and time has just been going by so fast. Yeah, I proposed to her in June and it was at Disney, but it wasn’t at Disney. It was at the place where the Airbnb we were staying at because I didn’t want a traditional Disney proposal. Also, I saw a video on Instagram or TikTok, where a guy had proposed at Disney and one of the workers came and took the ring because it was in front of the actual Disney Princess house or whatever.”

Sting’s debut in AEW:

“When he debuted, I had no clue he was going to be there until I actually saw Aubrey running to gorilla position yelling ‘Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh.’ All I see is Sting walking in front of me. It’s like, whoa, like it was the biggest shock. It was so awesome to see Sting. I remember when I was young, maybe like six or seven years old, do you remember those fake tattoos? I would get these Sting tattoos and I would just put them on my body. I would have Sting wrestle buddies. So to see Sting, it was crazy.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription