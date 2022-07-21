AEW star Lee Moriarty recently joined MuscleMan Malcolm’s show to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on one of the company’s top factions, the Blackpool Combat Club, and why he thinks he’ll excel more in the promotion if he fights them rather than joins them. Highlights from the interview are below.

Believes he will improve by fighting against the Blackpool Combat Club rather than joining them:

“The way I look at the AEW groups is, I’m going to do what’s best for my career. I understand everybody wants me to join the Blackpool Combat Club ever since Danielson said my name, and I get that my style of wrestling would fit well with them. But I like the idea of growing by fighting them. You can’t get better if you are only teaming with these people, you can only get to a certain place if you’re not fighting the best, in my opinion, there’s only so far we can go.”

Names Wheeler Yuta as a prime example:

“[Wheeler] Yuta is a great example. He fought those guys repeatedly. He fought Jon Moxley 3 times, I think, before joining the group, and you saw how he progressed before getting there. I’ve only had the chance to step into the ring with Danielson twice. Moxley, once. Yuta, once in AEW. There’s a lot more room for me to grow before joining them — but that’s not my priority. My priority is getting better on my own.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)