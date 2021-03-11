During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Lee Moriarty spoke on the comparisons that he receives to Daniel Bryan. Here’s what he had to say:

Over the past year, I’ve been compared to Bryan Danielson a lot. It’s such a humbling comparison and not one that I would expect. While he was on the independents, that was his focus–becoming the best. He wasn’t racing to sign a contract. If a contract comes my way, that’s one thing, but my focus is on what happens in the ring. Independent wrestling, this is the foundation of professional wrestling. You’re watching a painting being created in real-time. This is so important, and my focus is on becoming the best independent wrestler and helping this part of professional wrestling grow. I always want to keep evolving. I don’t like the idea of being stagnant or complacent, especially as an artist. My mind is never settled with what I’m creating. I don’t want someone to see the same picture when they’re watching my matches. I think of wrestling as a sport and an art, and I want to continue to push and reach new levels.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: SI.