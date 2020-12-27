During his appearance on WINCLY, Lee Moriarty spoke on Kurt Angle coming to visit the wrestling school he trained at. Here’s what he had to say:

It was called PWX. It was ran by Brandon K in Radford. Brandon Kaye was one of the people to help get Kurt Angle ready for his WWE career. There’s a picture and everything with Brandon training with Kurt Angle, and I remember at one point, Kurt came to the school and talked to us and all that. It was really cool.

He didn’t come until I graduated, and I was already wrestling, but he had a friend who wanted to be in training.

This was after I graduate. Once this friend began training, he came down for a visit, and the reason he recommended that school was because Brandon K was there.

He also worked out with another guy who’s famous around local independent wrestling called Sean Evans a.k.a. Shocker. He worked SmackDown a few times back when he was around. It was really cool meeting Kurt Angle and talking to him and getting advice just about wrestling and all that, like how he got into it from Olympic wrestling.