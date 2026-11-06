Leela Feist went to her first wrestling training session thinking the whole thing was completely fake. The next morning, she had a football-sized bruise on her back and still wanted to go again.

When I first interviewed Feist ahead of Grand Slam 2 in Kokomo, we talked about a broken collarbone that had cost her a place on the original event. For this spotlight, I wanted to go further back and get to know the person who had become so determined to return to a business she hadn’t even planned on entering.

Her introduction came through a mutual friend from the dance community, who knew two people involved in wrestling and thought they should meet. It took a conversation over coffee to establish that they were talking about different kinds of wrestling, but the invitation to try training stuck.

Yes that’s true, wrestling wasn’t even on my radar until I was an adult. I moved to the Midwest about five years ago after getting involved with a customs company called The Female Wrestling Channel. Through a mutual friend in the dance community, I was introduced to the person who would eventually become my coach. He was all about connecting people, and since I wrestled and he wrestled, our friend was like, “You guys should meet!” So we met for coffee, only to realize that we did not, in fact, do the same type of wrestling. He told me that if I was interested, I should come check out training sometime, and I figured, “All right, why not?” At that point, I was definitely someone who thought wrestling was completely fake. My childhood memories consisted mostly of people getting hit with tables and chairs, and I knew one of my brothers had been a big wrestling fan, but that was about the extent of my knowledge. I went to my first training session, ran the ropes, and woke up the next morning with a football-sized bruise on my back. My coach had warned me that people tend to be really excited for the first few training sessions, but after that, quite a few decide it isn’t for them. I was not one of those people! Initially, I thought wrestling would help me become a better wrestler for customs, but after about three or four months, I realized I was actually starting to fall in love with it. Then, around six or seven months into training, another woman was getting ready to graduate, and I remember thinking, “Hey, I think I actually want to do this.” I told my coach, and he was like, “Okay, well, let’s get you ready.” When I finally had my debut match, everything clicked. The moment I stepped into the ring in front of an actual crowd, I felt amazing. I’ve always felt at home on a stage, but up until that point, it had always been through dance. Now I was doing it through wrestling, and I knew it was something I wanted to pursue.

Feist was already an experienced performer before her wrestling debut. Her earlier work included touring with Steve Aoki and Borgore, along with the CIRQ Play entertainment work that introduced her to a mentor named Eva.

That experience gives her a different starting point from someone learning to perform in public for the first time at a wrestling school. It also raises a more interesting question than whether she was comfortable onstage, because knowing how to entertain a crowd and figuring out who you are away from one don’t necessarily happen at the same time.

That part of my life feels like a lifetime ago! I was touring with Steve Aoki and Borgore, and that was my first real big opportunity as a performer and entertainer. I definitely think it helped build my confidence, although, at the time, I was still very much figuring myself out. You would think that dancing onstage in front of thousands of people would automatically make you a confident person, and in some ways, it did. When I was onstage, I felt at home. But the minute I stepped offstage, I still didn’t quite know who I was. I think I really came into my own more through my work with CIRQ Play entertainment. That’s where I met my first mentor in the entertainment industry, Eva, and she was absolutely amazing. She taught me so much, not just about dance and entertainment, but about how to carry myself professionally in those spaces. The entertainment industry can be a very dog-eat-dog world, and she helped me understand that there are people who genuinely want to look out for you and help you succeed. I’ve always believed that what’s meant for me is mine, and what’s meant for someone else isn’t mine to take. I don’t believe in approaching this industry with a scarcity mindset or feeling threatened by someone else’s success. There’s room for people to succeed without having to take opportunities away from one another. Those experiences played a huge role in shaping who I am today, and I think they have a lot to do with how I carry myself in professional wrestling. I’m still growing, but I come into this industry with a much stronger sense of who I am, what I bring to the table, and the kind of person I want to be along the way.

The physical side of that transition interested me, too. Feist brought dance experience and body control into training, but she still had to learn how to use those abilities in a match with another person depending on her.

That distinction is worth making when a wrestler comes from another athletic background. Feist had useful skills to bring with her, but she was also entering a business she’d only known through childhood memories of people hitting each other with furniture.

The training process was not what I expected at all, mostly because I was one of those people who thought wrestling was completely fake. From day one, I realized just how arduous the training was going to be, and that actually made me even more excited to keep coming back. The thing that seemed to deter most people was the very thing that inspired me and lit a fire underneath me. My coach did tell me that I was really good at running the ropes, and I completely thought he was just blowing smoke. It wasn’t until I watched other people learning how to do it that I realized, oh, maybe I’m actually pretty good at this! As far as my dance background translating to wrestling, I think my footwork was probably one of the biggest advantages. My body control was another big one. Between dance and my background as an athlete, I already had a good sense of how to control my body, which helped with things like rolls, handstands, and some of the warm-ups. Beyond that, though, wrestling was a whole different animal, and I had plenty to learn.

Once wrestling became something she wanted to pursue, being unable to do it carried a different weight. In our earlier interview about Grand Slam, Feist described being able to enjoy the men’s matches from ringside while injured, then feeling her heart sink when it was time for the women’s match she had been forced to miss.

Her time managing belongs in that part of the story, too. Feist was still getting to shows and working around matches, learning how the work at ringside fits with what happens between the ropes while she waited to do that work herself.

I spent most of that time still wishing I was wrestling, I never wanted to manage or be on the sidelines in any fashion. It did teach me how much goes on outside of the ring though during a match as well as inside the ring and how many moving parts are involved. It takes a village to do what we do.

Getting back into matches also meant deciding how she wanted to approach them. The coach who invited her to train and the mentor who helped her in entertainment had both played important roles, but she now had more experience of her own to bring to those conversations.

Coming back into wrestling post injury I had an even bigger fire lit within me than when i originally began. I knew if this was something I wanted I needed to stop listening to the advice of so many others around me and listen to my own intuition. Yes you should learn all you can, listen to those who’ve come before you, however remembering to take it with a grain of salt and use your discernment. To not have “too many cooks in the kitchen” is a famous quote for a reason. Now I have my sights set on a very specific goal.

Her recovery also became something fans could follow through Divine Drama: The Second Act. Putting that period on camera gave people access to more of her life than a match or an appearance at ringside could, and I asked what she wanted them to understand beyond the fact that she was working toward a return.

Creating that docuseries was a very small first step in me opening up about my struggles with depression. Watching it back now I realize how much masking I was still doing as the series was being created. It was a pivotal point though in what I would begin to open up in the following months though and it was a necessary step.

I also wanted to get into the practical side of the life she was building. A booking gives fans a date and a place to see a wrestler, while the training, gear, travel and recovery continue between those appearances.

Feist has chosen to make wrestling her full-time focus, and she describes paying for help with nutrition and personal training as part of that commitment. That’s useful context for her business partnerships and Sponsor Circle, because supporting her career also means supporting work that doesn’t necessarily produce a new match for people to watch that week.

One thing I wish more people understood is that wrestling is my full-time focus, even though it doesn’t look like a traditional full-time job. I have so much respect for the wrestlers who balance a nine-to-five with training and traveling for shows, but I made a conscious decision to pursue a different path. I’ve always wanted to build a life around the things I’m passionate about, and for me, that means treating wrestling like a career, not just a hobby. That means investing in training, strength and conditioning, nutrition, recovery, gear, and travel. I recently started working with a nutritionist, and after my injuries, I’ve also invested in personal training to help me come back stronger. All of those things take time, commitment, and money, even on weeks when I’m not wrestling on a show. Over the past six months, I’ve been fortunate to have some incredible support from both businesses and individual sponsors, and that support has made a real difference. My Sponsor Circle is a little different from my business partnerships. Business partnerships are about collaborating with brands that align with my lifestyle and career, while my individual sponsors are people who genuinely believe in what I’m doing and want to help me get there. In return, they get a closer, more personal look at my journey through weekly updates, behind-the-scenes insights, direct communication, and occasional merch drops. They’re the people who get to follow along a little more closely, hear about the opportunities I’m pursuing, and see more of what goes into building this career beyond what I share publicly. I want them to feel connected to what they’re supporting and know that they’re a part of the journey, too.

Before becoming OVW Women’s Champion, Feist had won the Wrestle Arts Global Women’s Crown from Alice Crowley, the same opponent she faced in her debut. I think that’s a useful marker of her progress, especially for a wrestler who had entered training with so little knowledge of the business.

When I asked about the OVW title, her answer brought us into a period when her professional progress and personal difficulties were happening together. She had returned from her second broken collarbone, and the career she was working to build was giving her something to focus on while other parts of her life were much harder.

When I became the OVW Women’s Champion, it was honestly surreal. I’d broken my collarbone twice by that point and had just returned from my second injury, so I finally felt like things were starting to look up for me in wrestling. It actually reminds me of that quote from The Devil Wears Prada about your whole life going up in smoke just in time for a promotion, because that’s exactly how it felt. My wrestling career was really starting to take off, not just at OVW but across the board, while my personal life was going through a really difficult time. Winning that championship was such a huge contrast to everything else I was experiencing, and it meant more to me than I can probably put into words. Since then, things have continued to grow for me in wrestling, and I’ve also made a lot of progress personally. I’ve been more open about my battles with depression, and when I look back at that period of my life, wrestling was genuinely one of the biggest things keeping me going. It gave me something to work toward, something to be excited about, and a reason to keep showing up even when other parts of my life felt like they were falling apart. Looking back, winning that championship wasn’t just about the title itself. It represented how far I’d come, everything I’d fought through to get there, and the fact that even when life was really difficult, I was still building something I was proud of.

Feist shares updates through LeelaFeist.com and Instagram @Leela.Feist. Her website also has information about her Sponsor Circle and ways to get in touch.

If you use any of these quotes, please H/T Tim Rose Jr, WrestlingHeadlines.com, and Leela Feist.