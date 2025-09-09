— As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, the widely circulated photos of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H on vacation have prompted legal notices from the photo agency that took them. The images, which showed the WWE Chief Content Officer and McMahon in Greece with their three daughters, were shared extensively across social media and other outlets. It has been confirmed that several individuals who posted the photos have received legal notices regarding the images.

It remains unclear whether the notices were cease-and-desist orders or something more formal. The communications came directly from the photo agency, not WWE or the McMahon family.

The pictures were reportedly taken by paparazzi without permission. As noted, Fightful Select is reporting that some within WWE viewed the photos as an invasion of privacy, regardless of their legal status.

— Hulk Hogan’s estate has secured a temporary restraining order against Bubba The Love Sponge over his upcoming documentary about the late wrestling star. Todd Alan Clem, known professionally as Bubba, had sought to release Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story Of The Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Scandal. Hogan’s estate claims the documentary features unauthorized footage from the infamous sex tape involving Hulk Hogan and Heather Clem.

According to a report from TMZ, a judge has blocked Clem from including any footage from the tape in the documentary. While the film can still be released, it cannot feature the contested content for now.

The lawsuit also alleges that Clem is using Hulk Hogan’s trademarks without permission to promote the documentary. Additionally, the estate claims releasing the film would violate a 2012 settlement between Hulk Hogan and Bubba over the sex tape, though the settlement’s details remain sealed. The original lawsuit, filed by Hogan in 2012, accused Bubba and Heather Clem of invasion of privacy and was ultimately settled out of court.

The temporary restraining order was granted last Thursday, just one day before Clem had planned to premiere the documentary.

— The Sandman revealed that WWE once considered awarding him and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan the WWE Tag Team Championships back in 2007 — at least, according to Duggan.

Speaking on the “Major Wrestling Figure” podcast, The Sandman reflected on his brief WWE tag team run with Duggan and shared that Duggan had mentioned the company was planning to put the titles on them. He said,

“So Duggan comes up to me and he goes, he’s like, ‘yo, Hak,’ He goes, ‘They’re thinking about putting the tag team straps on us.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, great.’”

He continued, “I turned around and I’m like, ‘Who the f**k is going to do the work? Who’s going to work? What are we, both going to stand on the apron? Who’s doing the hot tag? It would be the worst hot tag in the history of freaking the business.’”

The Sandman had a run in WWE from 2005 to 2007 following his appearance at ECW One Night Stand 2005.