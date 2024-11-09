BJ Bethel of SEScoops.com spoke with Janel Grant’s legal representative Ann Callis for an interesting interview this week.

During the discussion, Callis spoke about more alleged victims reaching out.

“I can say generally Janel has been courageous in speaking out about her situation,” Callis said. “Her hope is she is an example to other people who feel that they are not alone and they can speak out themselves and we have been seeing that. I have had several people contact me and we are doing vetting and going through that process.”

She also spoke about how NDAs have been “weaponized” in the ongoing lawsuit.

“They have been weaponized and I think that’s why recent laws have been passed in order to protect men and women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted in the workplace.”

Callis continued, addressing recent legislation put in place to protect those sexually harassed or assaulted in the workplace.

“When you’re faced with a multi-national corporation or a multi-billion dollar company, there’s a lot of road blocks that you will see when you are faced with protecting your children and feeding them. It’s an unfortunate situation people find themselves in but recent legislation, case law and precedent should make these people feel better about their situation. Some companies want to characterize workers as independent contractors, but it’s not as clear cut, in many of these instances the courts find they are indeed employees.”