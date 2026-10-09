There has been a minor development in the ongoing misdemeanor battery case involving WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser.

According to court records, a “notice of appearance” was filed on October 8, officially listing attorney Bruce A. Mount Jr. as legal counsel for Richard Reap, the alleged victim in the case.

Mount is a personal injury attorney who joined NeJame Law in Orlando, Florida, in September 2026. Reap’s previously listed attorney was also affiliated with the firm, suggesting the change could be either a temporary or permanent adjustment to his legal representation.

While Mount will represent Reap’s interests in connection with the criminal proceedings, the decision to retain personal counsel could also indicate that Reap is considering pursuing a civil lawsuit against Kaiser once the criminal case concludes. However, no such lawsuit has been confirmed.

Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, is facing a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an alleged incident in April involving Reap, who lived in the same Orlando apartment complex as the WWE Superstar.

Kaiser is accused of attacking Reap during the incident.

The case is scheduled to return to court on October 19, when a hearing will be held regarding Kaiser’s motion to have the charge dismissed.