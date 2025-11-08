Matt Hardy recently opened up about how his current stint with TNA Wrestling has reignited his and Jeff Hardy’s passion for the business.

During a new episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran star reflected on how his final months with AEW left him questioning whether he still wanted to wrestle. Hardy explained that his move to TNA has completely changed that mindset.

“During those times in AEW, there were times where both myself and Jeff, especially me when I was there and I wasn’t really doing anything, it just made me question, why am I still doing this?” Hardy said. “I love this, but it kind of doesn’t feel like something I love right now.”

Hardy went on to share that Jeff also carried a lot of guilt following his 2022 DUI arrest, which played a part in The Hardys’ reduced presence on AEW programming. The brothers eventually left the company in April 2024 and made their return to TNA Wrestling shortly after.

“Ultimately, what we needed to do was leave and go to TNA and then we found that again,” Matt continued. “And I am as much in love with the business as I have ever been this year.”

Hardy added that while he and Jeff are fully enjoying their time in TNA, they would like to eventually be honored by both companies when the time comes to wrap up their legendary careers.

“I think we would like to do something proper to wind things down,” Hardy said. “And we’ve said this a couple of times in WWE, and then maybe off into the sunset and do the Hall of Fame. I would want to do the TNA and the WWE Hall of Fame and I think Jeff would as well.”

