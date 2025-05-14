Fightful Select is reporting that Jazz is spending this week at the WWE Performance Center, serving as a guest coach.

Since concluding her in-ring career, she has contributed to the wrestling industry by working with promotions such as the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and TNA Wrestling.

Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri clashed on the latest episode of WWE Speed, each vying for a chance to move one step closer to the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

In a dramatic finish, Nile secured the victory over Dupri with just one second remaining on the clock. With the win, she advances to the next round, where she will take on WWE NXT’s Kelani Jordan.

The winner of the Nile vs. Jordan matchup will go on to challenge WWE Speed Women’s Champion Sol Ruca, who captured the title from inaugural champion Candice LeRae.

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@maxxinedupri and @ivynile_wwe battle it out to see who will advance in the Women’s No. 1 Contender’s Tournament. Who will face @kelani_wwe in the Semifinals? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gasJxqwki8 — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2025

During a recent appearance on the “RAW Recap” podcast, WWE Superstar PENTA slammed his rival, Chad Gable (El Grande Americano), calling him a “stupid clown.” He said,

“So the Grande Americano or Chad Gable or whatever your name is, no matter, he is a stupid clown because he is a fake luchador. The real luchador is Penta. Tonight I show him and show all world who is Penta and who is the best luchador in this world. No, no, no, not in this world, in this universe.”