All Elite Wrestling are stacking the deck for the first episode of AEW Dynamite of the New Year of 2026.

During the annual year-end themed ‘New Year’s Smash’ episode of AEW Dynamite on December 31, the company announced a big return and a pair of high-profile matches for the first AEW Dynamite of 2026 next Wednesday night.

Scheduled for January 7, 2025, AEW Dynamite will take place live next Wednesday night from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

With AEW coming to Oklahoma, it’s only fitting that WWE Hall of Fame legend and Oklahoma’s proudest Boomer Sooner, “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross will be making his long-awaited return to AEW television.

Jim Ross will join Excalibur and company at the commentary desk on 1/7, as he will lend his legendary pipes to the weekly AEW on TBS and HBO Max two-hour prime time program.

In addition to the return of J.R., the 1/7 AEW Dynamite will kick off the New Year of 2026 with Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator bout, as well as featured tag-team action, with The Opps duo of Powerhouse Hobbs and HOOK teaming up to take on former bitter rivals turned allies Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland in a No Holds Barred “Lights Out” match.

