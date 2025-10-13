WWE is taking NXT back on the road again in the near future.

After just wrapping up a three-event stretch that included stops in Cleveland, OH., Columbus, OH. and Detroit, MI. on October 9 – 11, the WWE NXT brand is leaving their home turf in “The Sunshine State” once again next month.

The Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois recently released an announcement confirming a special WWE NXT non-televised live event coming to their venue in “The Windy City” for the first time in nearly ten years.

In what will be the first WWE NXT event in Chicago in over nine years, NXT Live will run the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Advertised to appear are NXT World Champion Ricky Starks, NXT Women’s World Champion Jacy Jane, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American and WWE Speed Champion Sol Ruca, as well as Oba Femi and Lola Vice.

Ironically enough, the main competitor to WWE NXT, All Elite Wrestling, just finished a multi-week run of shows at the same venue, as AEW had a Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom residency deal in July that saw live episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.

The AEW residency at the Chicago-based venue just took place three months ago, with six nights of live pro wrestling action from July 16 through July 31.

On Monday, the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom released the following to officially announce a WWE NXT non-televised live event in the city of Chicago for the first time in nearly a decade when the brand touches down on November 15.

NXT Live returns to Chicago for the first time in over 9 years on Saturday, November 15! See your favorite WWE Superstars LIVE! Plus special appearances by Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown Superstars! Including: * NXT Champion Ricky Saints

* NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne

* Oba Femi

* NXT North American and Speed Champion Sol Ruca

* NXT North American Champion Ethan Page

* Lola Vice

* And more! Tickets on sale Wednesday, October 15 @ 10am: https://livemu.sc/4nLO5V4

WWE is on a hot streak lately, as the brand is fresh off of their special NXT vs. TNA themed show last week, NXT Showdown, which took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Also on the horizon is NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.