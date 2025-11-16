The pro wrestling world has lost another legend.

Bob Caudle, a familiar face and voice from the legendary days of the original NWA, passed away at age 95.

The news was confirmed on Sunday by Caudle’s son Mike, who noted that his father died in his sleep.

WWE Hall of Fame legend and former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair surfaced via social media on Sunday to comment on the sad news.

“Bob Caudle was a great friend, and someone who helped me develop my interview skills,” Flair wrote. “You were a great man, Bob, and you will be remembered forever as one of the greatest announcers of all time. I cherish all the time that I got to spend with you. Rest in peace, my dear friend!”

The NWA promotion itself released a statement as well, which reads:

“Throughout the ‘70s and well into the 1980s and beyond, Bob left an indelible mark on the NWA, its programming, and fans. His was the signature voice of countless NWA broadcasts and pay-per-views during a decades-long career. The NWA sends its most sincere condolences to Bob’s friends, family, and fans. As the broadcast legend said to close each episode of NWA Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling. ‘So long for now.’”

Mid-Atlantic Gateway on X shared this statement:

“It is with a very sad heart that I report that Bob Caudle has passed away. He was 95 years old. His son Mike wrote this morning that Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep overnight. Our thoughts, prayers, and love go out to his family. More information will be forthcoming.”

