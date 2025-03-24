The pro wrestling world has lost another one.

Legendary former World Class Championship Wrestling commentator out of Texas, Bill Mercer, has passed away at the age of 99.

WFAA.com was first to report the news.

Mercer was the unmistakable voice of World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW) during its golden era in Dallas, a time when the Von Erichs embodied heroism and the Fabulous Freebirds were the ultimate villains. More than just a commentator at ringside for countless iconic events, Mercer played a pivotal role in shaping WCCW’s identity, conducting interviews and producing segments that extended the drama beyond the ring.

But Mercer’s career extended far beyond professional wrestling. A respected journalist, he covered major news stories in Dallas, including delivering the historic announcement to Lee Harvey Oswald that he was being charged with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. He also authored several books, including works on the Kennedy assassination and sportscasting. His credibility as a broadcaster was well-earned—he spent years calling the Cotton Bowl Classic on CBS Radio and covering major Dallas Cowboys games.

After his broadcasting career, Mercer transitioned into education, sharing his expertise with students at the University of North Texas. In recognition of his contributions to sports media, he was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.

One of his final public appearances was at the Texas premiere of The Iron Claw, a film about the Von Erich family, in 2023.