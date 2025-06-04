Another WWE legend has been confirmed for a return at the upcoming WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025 special event this coming weekend.

Ahead of the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide show on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California, it has been announced that former WWE ring announcer and backstage interviewer Lilian Garcia will be returning at the show.

Garcia, who recently finished up her latest WWE return stint in March and still pops in from time-to-time, such as at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on NBC and Peacock on May 24, will serve as the ring announcer for the WWE, WWE NXT and AAA joint event.

Lilian Garcia announced the news herself in a video released via her official Instagram page on Wednesday morning.

“This Saturday, WWE, WWE NXT and AAA HISTORY in the making, as they collide for the very FIRST time at WORLDS COLLIDE,” the caption to the video began. “It is an honor to make history with them as the Ring Announcer for this spectacular event! Come join us or watch for FREE on YOUTUBE! (Come in person or you can watch for free on YouTube). See you there!!”