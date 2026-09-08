French wrestling legend Marc Mercier has passed away at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer.

Mercier’s son, Hugo, announced that his father died on September 7. Mercier had revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The son of European light heavyweight wrestler and promoter Guy Mercier, Marc began his in-ring career during the 1970s. He competed throughout Europe and held several French and European championships.

Mercier also became familiar to wrestling fans in the United Kingdom. One of the most notable matches of his international career came against Marty Jones for the World Mid-Heavyweight Championship in Walthamstow on May 4, 1988. The bout later aired on ITV that July.

Although his primary run as an active wrestler ended in 1989, Mercier briefly returned to the ring in 2002 and remained involved in the industry for decades before officially retiring in 2024.

Mercier helped re-establish the French Professional Wrestling Association in 2006. The organization later became the French Professional Wrestling Federation, with Mercier elected as its president.

He also founded the Catch Academy, where he helped train future generations of French wrestlers. Outside of wrestling, Mercier worked as an actor and stuntman.

We extend our condolences to Mercier’s family, friends and fans.