Could a generational showdown of epic proportions be in the works for WWE’s “Grandest Stage of Them All?”

It definitely looks possible, as Matt Hardy has floated a blockbuster WrestleMania idea following The Usos’ latest championship win.

After The Usos captured the WWE World Tag Team Titles on WWE Raw on December 29, Hardy took to social media to congratulate the brothers and pitch a potential triple threat match on WWE’s biggest stage.

“Congrats, [to] The Usos,” Hardy wrote via his official X account. “Well deserved win as you guys absolutely killed it.”

Hardy added, “Maybe at WrestleMania, it’s time for The Usos vs The New Day vs The Hardy Boyz in a generational dream match.”

The idea quickly gained traction, at least from one corner of the proposed matchup. Kofi Kingston of The New Day responded to Hardy’s post with an eyes emoji, signaling clear interest in the concept.

While The Hardy Boyz are currently signed to TNA and hold the TNA Tag Team Championships, their door to WWE remains open due to the ongoing partnership between the two promotions.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have already made appearances on WWE television through that relationship, including competing in NXT and even enjoying a brief reign as NXT Tag Team Champions.

A three-team collision at WrestleMania would bring together three of the most influential tag teams of their respective eras.

And it’s already being talked into existence.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 12/29/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.