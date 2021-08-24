Game Changer Wrestling issued the following press release on Twitter announcing a dream matchup for their September 24th “Get Lost Alot” event from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.
NJPW superstar and Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki will be taking on New York’s own, Homicide, in a singles-matchup that has the pro-wrestling universe shaking with anticipation. Check out the announcement below.
*NYC 9/24 UPDATE*
Just Signed:
*LEGENDS COLLIDE*
HOMICIDE
vs
MINORU SUZUKI
Get Tix:https://t.co/Bls3tI9XI8
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!
GCW presents
GET LOST ALOT
Fri Sept 24 – 8PM
NYC – Melrose Ballroom#GCWLost pic.twitter.com/H2mTkTtAii
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 24, 2021
It was also recently announced that Suzuki will be takin AEW star Daniel Garcia at a WCPW event in California.