Game Changer Wrestling issued the following press release on Twitter announcing a dream matchup for their September 24th “Get Lost Alot” event from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

NJPW superstar and Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki will be taking on New York’s own, Homicide, in a singles-matchup that has the pro-wrestling universe shaking with anticipation. Check out the announcement below.

*NYC 9/24 UPDATE* Just Signed: *LEGENDS COLLIDE* HOMICIDE

vs

MINORU SUZUKI Get Tix:https://t.co/Bls3tI9XI8 Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! GCW presents

GET LOST ALOT

Fri Sept 24 – 8PM

NYC – Melrose Ballroom#GCWLost pic.twitter.com/H2mTkTtAii — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 24, 2021

It was also recently announced that Suzuki will be takin AEW star Daniel Garcia at a WCPW event in California.