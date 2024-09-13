Expect to see a legendary tag-team join the mix in WWE sooner rather than later.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that legendary former TNA Wrestling tag-team The Motor City Machine Guns are expected to resurface soon.

According to the report, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, collectively known as The Motor City Machine guns, will be making their respective WWE debuts in NXT “imminently.”

MCMG have not wrestled since losing an August 18 match at an independent event against AEW duo Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order.

Motor City Machine Guns, who parted ways with TNA Wrestling this past April, are rumored to turn up at one of the upcoming WWE NXT on CW debut shows, which the company is stacking the deck for on October 1 in Chicago and October 8 in St. Louis.

We will keep you posted.