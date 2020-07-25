Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Passes Away, Wrestling World Reacts

According to TMZ and later confirmed by multiple outlets, legendary television host Regis Philbin has passed away at the age of 88. Reports state that Philbin suffered a heart attack in his home in Manhattan.

Aside from Philbin’s mainstream success he also appeared at WWE’s WrestleMania VII event, where he interviewed The Undertaker and Paul Bearer. His segment can be seen below.

Several pro-wrestling stars like Natalya Neidhart and Jim Ross have since commented on Philbin’s passing on Twitter. Check out out below.

I will always remember how much respect Regis Philbin showed to the wrestling world. I grew up watching Regis and Kathy Lee because that was my mom’s favorite show. Rest peacefully, Regis❤️ pic.twitter.com/nhRyK1E8as — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) July 25, 2020

What a class act.

I once fried Regis potatoes and onions on his show to promote one of our cookbooks.

He was also a big, Freddie Blassie fan. #RIPREGIS🙏 https://t.co/fEYNHZ2pgu — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 25, 2020

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines, we’d like to wish our condolences to the family and friends of the departed. Rest In Peace Regis.