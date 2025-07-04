WWE is reportedly considering the return of Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay — formerly known as The IIconics — for the upcoming Evolution 2 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, GA.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, internal discussions have taken place about potentially featuring the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at the all-women’s event. Now competing in TNA Wrestling as The IInspiration, Lee and McKay remain one of the most popular women’s tag teams in recent memory. The report states,

“After speaking to those in the know, we can report WWE has considered bringing in TNA talent The IInspiration — formerly The IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay — for the Evolution PLE next weekend in Atlanta. While it’s unclear if they will appear or if this is just an idea being floated, we can confirm the duo has at least been discussed for the event.”

The timing of a potential return is noteworthy, as reports indicate plans for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at Evolution may have shifted due to an injury to Liv Morgan. This could create an opening for new challengers — or a surprise return.

The IIconics had a memorable WWE run, highlighted by their WrestleMania 35 win where they captured the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Since then, Lee and McKay have found success in TNA, where they also captured the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships. Their current contracts with TNA could affect a WWE appearance, though previous collaborations between the two companies suggest that a surprise return isn’t out of the question.

The Boogeyman (Marty Wright) has issued a public plea to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, asking for one last run in the company.

The 60-year-old veteran took to social media to express his desire to return to the ring, declaring that he’s ready to revive his iconic, nightmarish persona for what could be a final sendoff.

Wright first appeared on WWE’s radar during the 2004 Tough Enough competition but was disqualified for lying about his age. Despite the setback, he signed with WWE and officially debuted as The Boogeyman in 2005. He quickly became a fan-favorite thanks to his bizarre, horror-inspired antics — most memorably, eating live worms on TV. He remained a regular on WWE programming until his release in 2009, but has returned for several special appearances over the years.

His most recent match took place in 2024 during a battle royal for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion.

Put me in the game Triple H..#.WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN pic.twitter.com/q05Wy7h3Pr — BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) July 2, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has confirmed a long-rumored backstage rivalry between two of WWE’s top female stars from the Ruthless Aggression era — Sharmell and Melina.

During a recent Q&A segment on the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, JBL was asked whether he had ever intervened in a fight between the two. While he couldn’t recall physically breaking one up, he did acknowledge that genuine tension existed. He said,

“They had heat. They had real heat. But I don’t remember that [a fight]. I don’t remember if they were ever separated. At one point, there was real heat between those two — and a few other things, too.”

Both women were prominent figures in WWE during the mid-2000s. Sharmell portrayed Queen Sharmell alongside her real-life husband, King Booker, while Melina rose to fame as part of MNM and later captured multiple WWE Women’s and Divas Championships.

JBL clarified that while he may have been present during some of their confrontations, he couldn’t say for sure whether he physically stepped in. He added,

“I don’t think I broke it up. Maybe I separated them. I do remember being around when some things happened, so it’s possible I stepped in between them. Maybe not a fight — but definitely confrontations.”

Sharmell was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 and still occasionally appears alongside Booker T. Melina, meanwhile, made a surprise return during the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match and has remained connected to the WWE Universe with sporadic appearances.