Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Princess Victoria

Date: 11/23/2026

Your Host: “Arizona” James Walsh

Princess Victoria is back with her second book! The legendary former WWF Women’s Tag Team Champion discusses her second book, her rough childhood, her finding family in pro wrestling especially in the Pacific Northwest territory, breaking her neck, Moolah’s complicated reputation, and so much more!

The book is available on Amazon as well as through Victoria’s Facebook page at the following URL: https://www.facebook.com/vicki.otis.7

Don’t forget to check out www.WrestlingEpicenter.com. We have done this for 25 years and have welcomed nearly 1,000 guests to our newsmaker line! And, check out the store and buy something, will ya?

“Arizona” James: Welcome back to Interactive Wrestling Radio. Joining us on the Newsmaker line right now is a lady who was a former champion in the world of professional wrestling in the WWE—WWF at the time. I’ve wanted to have her on for a long time and here she is because she now has a book coming out. She is Princess Victoria. Are you with me, ma’am?

Princess Victoria: Yes, sir. Hello everybody.

“Arizona” James: Hello. It’s a good—it’s such a pleasure to have you on and, uh, to do this and to talk a little bit about what you have out there right now, which is your new book, which I believe just came out. It’s available through Amazon. You’re also selling them directly as well. Um, what made now the right time to write a book?

Princess Victoria: It’s—well, I had I had my first book, uh, written.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: And, uh, there were just so many things that I’d left out.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: And Tom—Tom—you Tom Strazdas, the author, is also a, uh, uh, DDPY instructor.

“Arizona” James: Oh, I did not know that.

Princess Victoria: Which for those—yeah, for those of you who don’t know what that is, that’s Diamond Dallas Page yoga. And Dallas has helped—I mean, he saved Jake—Jake’s—Jake Roberts’ life.

“Arizona” James: Yep.

Princess Victoria: Um, he—he helped Lex Luger a lot.

“Arizona” James: Unbelievable.

Princess Victoria: And, uh, somehow, I can’t—I can’t remember exactly how Tom and I met. Uh, I’m sure it was on the internet, but I’m not sure who it was through. And we were doing the DDPY, which it’s low impact and he starts you out in a chair. Or he started me out in a chair because with all the issues I’ve got because of my broken neck—

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: —uh, which I broke my neck in the ring in 1984, he started me on very, very low impact. And he has actually given me—I want to say my life back.

“Arizona” James: Wow.

Princess Victoria: Because there’s—there were points to where I couldn’t walk down the three steps off my front porch. I would literally have to scoot, sit down at the stairs, and scoot, and then stand up. And we were doing—we were doing the DDPY and, you know, I’m me. You know, if something strikes me, my husband used to say, “Vic, just ’cause it goes a-a-across your mind doesn’t mean it needs to come out your mouth.” (laughs) And, uh, which I never listened to him anyway, so. (laughs) Anyway, while we were doing the yoga, you know, I’d tell—I’d—we—we’d be discussing or talking, and I’d tell him some of my stories in wrestling. And one day, he approached me and said, “Do you want to write a book?”

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: And before I knew it, uh, Tom was very good, uh, we would do Zoom meetings so that when he wrote in this new book, it was verbatim exactly what I said. And he even found—now I knew through Ancestry.com that my, uh, my father’s name was Gene Sharp.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: But I couldn’t find him. And his—uh, Tom’s Aunt Sue, that is not a woman you want to hide from. She will find you. She’ll find a needle in a haystack in 10 minutes. And, uh, I think the first thing that was—was really funny was—(laughs)—was that the only person—the adult—that I grew up with as adults, uh, that didn’t have a criminal record was my grandmother.

“Arizona” James: Oh, boy. (laughs)

Princess Victoria: Everybody else—everybody else had, you know, gotten arrested for something. But she found a picture. She found out—she searched down my dad, my biological dad.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: And I’ve had—I’ve had what I thought was a scar in my eye—in my eyebrow, because, you know, I had two brothers and I was a tomboy, you know, we’d do things, we’d play fort and throw bricks at each other.

“Arizona” James: Oh, boy.

Princess Victoria: And I thought—and I thought this scar in my eyebrow was a scar. Well, when I got to see the picture of my dad, the scar in my eyebrow is not a scar, it’s a birthmark. My dad has the exact same scar.

“Arizona” James: Oh, wow.

Princess Victoria: Yeah. And, I mean, the first book was good, you know, John Casper helped me with that. And—but the second book is—I mean, Aunt Sue found so much stuff it’s not even funny. And we’ve added that to the book, uh, because, uh, Tom and I were doing the yoga, you know, I don’t know how y’all’s memory is, but mine, you know, I forget things. I have all my life. It’s nothing to do with me being an old woman. And I’d tell him—I’d start talking about a story and, “All right, when we’re done an hour Zoom meeting, ’cause this is a story you haven’t told me yet.”

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: And we’ve got a lot more—a whole lot more about my wrestling career in this book. And working with Tom Strazdas was a blessing. I mean, this man put his all into this book.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: And the book is called Fighting the Wrong Side of the Sun, uh, Becoming Princess Victoria, and the reason for the title Fighting the Wrong Side of the Sun is I’ll get off my—you know, my time. I will—I’ll go into like a m-mid to where I’m getting up at 2:00, going to bed at 4:00 in the morning.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: And then the next thing you know, I’m up until 12:00 in the afternoon and I’m sleeping. And—(laughs)—and I used—I used the phrase, “I’m on the wrong side of the sun.”

“Arizona” James: (laughs) That’s a good title. I like that.

Princess Victoria: And—yeah, yeah, Tom came up with it. T-Tom—I’m—I’m blessed to have had Tom as the author. He is excellent. And there’s just a whole lot more in this second book—

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: —than what was in my first book.

“Arizona” James: Right. And I um, I did watch the interview that you did with Bradshaw and, uh, Briscoe, and I saw that you mentioned that the first 70 pages is a lot to do with your childhood that people really might not have known about you before. Um, I don’t want to take it too far down the road, but what kind of, uh, struggles did you have as a kid?

Princess Victoria: I had a very, very abusive stepfather. And he sexually assaulted me and my two brothers. He started assaulting me when I was somewhere between four and six years old. And my brothers and I told my mother four different times.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: And she would browbeat the boys until they backed down. And then when my stepfather’d come home, I’d get a beating. And when I say a beating, I have—I have had belt welts across my mouth.

“Arizona” James: Oh, my god.

Princess Victoria: To where—yeah. Well, and I can—the reason that I went so in depth on the abuse is people do not realize just how many abused people are out there. And the problem is, especially with my age group, is it was the dirty family secret, you weren’t supposed to talk about it.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: And, uh, Sylvia just didn’t—my—my biological mother—Sylvia just—she had put a man over us kids from the day we were born.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: You know, um, I can remember us getting commodities and, uh, Bill and Sylvia’d be in the living room eating steak and we’d be at the table eating macaroni and cheese.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: And, uh, there’s more about—there’s a lot more about it in the book. Uh, there was one instance that I remember where we had powdered milk in the refrigerator and we had Bill’s whole milk.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: Well, Bill walked in one day, and he always seemed when—when—when it came to giving one of us kids a really hard time, he loved picking on my brother. Uh, my—my, uh, second-to-youngest brother.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: And I remember one day he walked in the door, thought—thought my brother had gotten into his milk instead of the powdered milk, and he grabbed him. Now we’re talking about this was six foot two, uh, I believe he was Cherokee Indian. And he picked Doug up off the floor and came from the floor with a—with a punch and punched my brother so hard in the stomach that he threw up.

“Arizona” James: Oh, my gosh. That’s terrible.

Princess Victoria: Well, and like I started to say, the reason that I wrote it is because you don’t have a lot of people that are in any entertainment, any part of entertainment, or, you know, heroes of children that are coming out and saying, you know, “Look, this happened to me. Scream it to the rooftops. If you’re being abused, you keep screaming.” And I also wanted to show that I went from this really dark place—

“Arizona” James: Yep.

Princess Victoria: —to this really bright place in wrestling. You know, there is a former—uh, because I can’t think of another way to put it, there is light at the end of the tunnel. And I want—I want people to realize that.

“Arizona” James: Beautiful. And that—

Princess Victoria: Yes.

“Arizona” James: That is, uh, that is an amazing story and, and that’s unbelievable um, to—to think of what you went through. Um, I don’t want to take it too dark for you, but I—I appreciate you opening up and telling me that and I’m looking forward to reading this in the book and, and you know, finding out more about what happened and how you dealt with it. That’s pretty—that’s got to be something that’s going to be beneficial to those that are in that situation to find out how you dealt with it.

Princess Victoria: Uh, at first, not very well.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: Uh, there was a point in my life where I was mad at the—I was so angry at the world just for existing.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: And then I ended up working for Sandy Barr at the Pacific Northwest—the wrestling arena.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: And—and I became little sister to the guys. You know, by guys I mean Roddy Piper, Ed Wiskowski, Buddy Rose, the Sheepherders, Stan Stasiak, Dutch Savage. And you didn’t mess with little sister. If you messed—I had heard a story about one of the guys being put into a locker and the door was shut.

“Arizona” James: Uh-oh.

Princess Victoria: But he still made it through the door into the locker because he made the mistake of saying something very negative about me. And that transferred once I got into wrestling and I left the Pacific Northwest to go work for Moolah.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: This brotherhood—and I don’t think that people really know this, but during the ’80s, when I was wrestling, and like I said, I got blessed, I came up with some of the greatest guys in the business.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: And when I started getting on the road, working for Moolah, if one of the boys was there, I was to follow them to the venue, I was to follow them from the venue to the motel, and they’d let us know which places were good to eat at, or they’d take us with them. The guy—it was a brotherhood. I’m still little sister.

“Arizona” James: I love it. Oh—

Princess Victoria: That’s awesome.

“Arizona” James: —so that’s how you got into the business was because you were working for the arena. It’s funny ’cause one of the questions I was going to ask you is, I believe that buildings have a story. Like, I’m currently working on a project about the Sportatorium in Dallas, but I’ve interviewed so many people from, uh, the Portland territory that talk about that sports arena, the Portland Sports Arena, and say that it, you know, if those walls could talk, the stories they’d tell. Is that building—does that hold a special place in your heart?

Princess Victoria: Yes, it does. It really does because that’s where I started. You know, and all the guys backed me. Um, Sandy tricked me into getting into wrestling.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: And what I didn’t know is there was a thing that we called the, uh, crow’s nest, which is where you did the interviews—

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: —uh, with Frank Bonham. And I didn’t know that while Velvet and I were down in the ring training—because you couldn’t see the crow’s nest from the ring with the lights on, you couldn’t see it. Well, I didn’t know that Sandy had the guys coming in and watching Velvet and I train. And when, uh, uh, uh, Luke Williams—

“Arizona” James: The Bushwhacker, yeah.

Princess Victoria: —last time I saw—yeah, last time I saw him, which was in Georgia doing a piece for, uh, The Territories on Vice TV.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: He—now I haven’t seen—I hadn’t seen Luke in 40 years or more. And he—I didn’t even get in the door good. You know, I mean, that’s the thing when you’re going to—going to the hotel where everybody stays, you walk in, you drop your bag, you go to the restaurant or bar or whatever.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: And I started walking in and Luke came up out of his chair—out of the booth—like he’d been shot. (laughs) And to be honest with you, I didn’t even think Luke would remember my name.

“Arizona” James: Wow.

Princess Victoria: And, uh, this—this—this part gets to me. Luke gave me a good old-fashioned daddy bear hug. (laughs) And then he sat down and, uh, Nicklaus—Bobby—uh, uh, Bobby—Nicklaus—Bobby Bass—

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: —and, uh, Bret Hart were sitting at the table. And I sat down and listened to Luke tell these two guys that Velvet and I earned our stripes. And a lot of the guys came down. I mean, it wasn’t just Sandy Barr who trained me. It was, you know, Piper, uh, Rose, Wiskowski, they all came in for a day or two, you know, to work on our training. And when I was training, it wasn’t if you were going to throw up, it was when you were going to throw up, and are you going to hit one of the four garbage cans that are around the ring. (laughs) I mean, they put—they put us through. They put Sandy and the boys, they—they put Velvet and I through—through the steps. And because of them, I’m—because of the way I was trained and the way Sandy had me even after I left the Pacific Northwest—he—there was a certain bridge that he would have me do, and this bridge was for my neck.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: And to this day, I swear I would either be in a wheelchair in—in assisted living if I was lucky, or I possibly could have died in the ring. But because of the way that Sandy had trained me and the exercises that I had done, the muscles in my neck were strong enough that I didn’t—I didn’t—I didn’t end up that way.

“Arizona” James: Wonderful. Absolutely. I will ask you about Moolah, but I wanted to talk to you a little bit about when you went to the WWF, because you were a part of when the beginning of the—I guess the worldwide push, I guess you would describe it as, was just beginning. Uh, they were just starting to push this thing further, they were starting to attack the territory system, and you guys were the tag champs down there in the WWF and you were part of, you know, that push—push, national expansion. What did you think of what Vince McMahon was doing, um, in 1984 right before you got injured?

Princess Victoria: Um, Vince took over the WWF in March of ’84. And I broke my neck in September of ’84. But there was a decisively different way that we were treated. When Vince McMahon Senior was the boss, he would make sure he came in, spoke to us girls, asked us, “Is there anything you need?” You know, all of that.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: Once Vince Junior took over, I never saw the man.

“Arizona” James: Oh, boy.

Princess Victoria: Yeah. I—I’m—and with what he did with women’s wrestling for that first 10 years that he took over with these bra and panty matches and lingerie matches—and then there’s—there’s one story that’s in the book about Kuwait, and I’m going to save that for everybody to read.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: Um, to put it—to put it softly, I almost lost my 65-inch DLP when I saw something he had done in Kuwait. I almost put my foot right through the screen. (laughs)

“Arizona” James: (laughs) I’m with you. I’m—I can understand that. I actually was going to ask you what you thought of how women’s wrestling evolved, um, after your injury, but before we get there, let—let’s talk a little bit about the injury. Like I said, I saw the interview you did with—with Bradshaw and, and them, and I’m trying not to replicate what they did, so I wanted to go off of some of the things that maybe that I didn’t get a chance to ask you. What went wrong that night in the Philadelphia Spectrum? What happened with the piledriver that—that caused the injury?

Princess Victoria: Um, the lady that picked me up, Despina Montagas—

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: —there—there was—and I can’t remember whe-whether it was a wrinkle or a tear in the mat, in the mat cover. She picked me up and went—went to—I can’t—like I said, I can’t remember if she was put—hanging me in the corner or if she was piledriving me. But she hit that wrinkle and tripped and sat on my head. It was a total and complete accident. It wasn’t due to—she didn’t make a mistake. It was a stone cold accident. And, uh, that was my last day of wrestling. I mean, I didn’t even know my neck was broke.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: I finished the match.

“Arizona” James: I was going to ask you that ’cause I was, you know, looking at the results and reading up on it and it says you guys even won the match. And it’s pretty crazy to think that you had a broken neck and, and you guys ended up, you know, going on to win that match and that you finished that match.

Princess Victoria: Well, Piper found out he had had a broken neck for several years. And he didn’t—he didn’t realize it. The—the bad or good thing about wrestlers is, you know, it’s like when—when I bent over to tie my boots and that night—

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: —when I bent over to untie my boots, and I felt this—I won’t say a twinge ’cause it wasn’t a twinge, it hurt.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: And I sat back up and I went—and this is—this is the attitude of that era: “Oh, god, what muscle have I pulled now?”

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: I didn’t think my neck was—I didn’t know my neck was broke. I didn’t know that until I got to the hospital—

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: —and they told me my neck was broke.

“Arizona” James: Wow, that’s amazing.

Princess Victoria: But—well, and Despina and I are very close friends. Like I said, it wasn’t anything she did wrong, it wasn’t anything I did wrong, it was just the luck of the draw.

“Arizona” James: Mm. Now I’m going to ask a silly question, but when you see the WWF as it was go on to become this juggernaut and you’re watching it from home, do you miss it? Do you wish that you could have gotten in the ring and, and been part of that?

Princess Victoria: Yes and no.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: Yes, I—I miss—I miss wrestling. I—I—I miss it to this day. And I’m getting a little back in going to different cons and, you know, signing autographs and such. But the camaraderie—I mean, wrestling saved my life. When I—when I was 14 and I started, you know, I had—I’d left home—

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: —and at 14.

“Arizona” James: That’s amazing.

Princess Victoria: And I think I was 15 going on 16 when I started working for Sandy Barr. I was a roadie. You know, we broke down the ring, we set up the ring. And, uh, I wouldn’t—I—I wouldn’t change anything about my neck getting broke because if it—if that hadn’t happened, I’d have never met my first husband—

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: —whom I had my darling son by. And I wouldn’t have met my second husband, Jack, who was my soulmate, my best friend, the little brother I couldn’t kill. (laughs) You know, so if—if—if I hadn’t broke my neck, I wouldn’t have had those two people in my life and I would not trade that for anything in this world.

“Arizona” James: That’s amazing. Well, I’m so happy to hear that—that you emotionally handled that all very well. That’s—that’s incredible. Um, so I’ve had some wonderful people on my show, and I’ve had some other people on my show—(laughs)—over the years. Um, Sherri Martel is one of them. She talked a little bit about Fabulous Moolah as well, and I also had Moolah on. Uh, it was a little bit of a—an abrupt interview, it was not a terribly long one, um, but I did have her on our show. Moolah is an interesting person. Um, I know a couple years ago they were going to name something after her, they canceled it, and it kind of rubbed me the wrong way. Yeah.

Princess Victoria: Oh, yes, it rubs me the wrong way.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: It—it—it does. Yes. I mean—and I’m—

“Arizona” James: I’m—now I said that, you know, I said that she wasn’t necessarily a great person, and I saw the dark side of the ring and I, you know, I’ve heard your comments on her as well, um, on that. But do you think that she has a place in history?

Princess Victoria: Yes.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: Because if—if Moolah, Mildred Burke, Mae Young, if they had not gotten into wrestling and—and what a lot of people don’t realize is they come up hard. The ladies of the ’50s, ’60s, and—

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: —and early ’70s, they came up hard. And if it wasn’t for them, there would be no Princess Victoria, there would be no Velvet McIntyre, you know, there wouldn’t be the glamour girls.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: And I have to respect Moolah as a wrestler, as part of my—of wrestling history, because she deserved it. She deserved it. You know, I mean, how—how many football players or—or professional athletes do you know that are outside of the ring or outside of their game are total jerks?

“Arizona” James: That’s true. Yep.

Princess Victoria: But they—they don’t try to erase them. And I—I do not agree with them trying to erase Moolah.

“Arizona” James: I’ll tell you what bothers me as well is that the people that were pretending to be outraged by it, a lot of them weren’t even born at the time that the things that they are sure happened happened.

Princess Victoria: Mm-hmm.

“Arizona” James: So it’s—it’s not like if you said it, it would hold a little more clout than some, you know, 18-year-old with a keyboard. It—it seems like it’s—you got to consider the source of who’s, you know, the outraged.

Princess Victoria: Right. Right. Exactly. And—and if you weren’t there, if you never met Moolah—

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: —you have no—you have—you can’t say anything about her in my opinion. You know, everybody’s got one. My opinion is the people that spoke, including myself, about Moolah, we were right there in it. We saw it first-hand. You know, I mean, I’m sorry, but Vince Junior—he didn’t fight for Moolah like he should have with Snickers.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: Because it was Snickers company that wanted her name taken off or they were going to drop—they were going to drop their, uh, sponsorship—

“Arizona” James: Sponsorship, yeah.

Princess Victoria: —of the WW—WWE. And I don’t think he fought hard enough for—for Moolah.

“Arizona” James: I agree.

Princess Victoria: And I mean, if—if—if they’re going to go after a woman wrestler, why aren’t they going after these athletes—these profess- other professional athletes who are beating their wives, you know, get busted for cocaine, all that kind of stuff?

“Arizona” James: I mean, look at the, uh, the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, is a guy named Watson, and he had to sit out a year from playing because of what I think were legitimate accusations of rape and battery. And it’s like—and he’s still playing? That’s—that’s unbelievable to me.

Princess Victoria: Well, look at Vick.

“Arizona” James: Michael Vick?

Princess Victoria: Michael Vick, right? Yep. Now see, his—his—his compound was 60 miles from my house when I lived in Virginia.. And I’m an advocate, you know, for pit bulls.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: Anybody who knows me knows that. You know, everybody’s, “Oh, god, that’s a pit bull.” I said, “Yeah, watch out, it’ll lick you to death,” ’cause I had—you know, I’ve had one—three pit bulls. And you can’t—in my opinion, if you want a snuggly dog, you know, and—and a Shadow, which one of my pit bulls was named Shadow, he was a blue nose, but it wasn’t because of the color— —it was because I couldn’t pee by myself once I got him. (laughs) If I turned around too fast or stopped too fast, he’d run into me. (laughs) Um, but I had friends who went there and they said there were 50 or 60 dog—dog carcasses. No, there wasn’t 50 or 60, there were hundreds. You could—they said when they got there, you could literally smell the death. Ugh. But he goes to prison, he gets out, and the NFL puts him back to work.

“Arizona” James: Yeah. I don’t think he’ll—I don’t think his reputation’ll ever recover, and nor should it, by the way, but—

Princess Victoria: And you know—no, it shouldn’t. Um, well, actually, you know, thinking about it, if—if—if he’s doing right— —by the dogs now—we all make mistakes. God knows I’ve made some. You know, I would even have to put away my total distaste for Michael Vick if—

“Arizona” James: If he’s repented.

Princess Victoria: —he’s learned something. If—yes, if he’s—if he’s learned something—

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: —and quit—quit saying, “Oh, well, that’s just what—what we did when I grew up.” No, it’s not.

“Arizona” James: Wow.

Princess Victoria: No, it’s not. You know the difference between right and wrong when you’re 18. I mean, you know what—when you’re 10.

“Arizona” James: Yep.

Princess Victoria: He knew what he was doing was wrong.

“Arizona” James: And it’s—it’s so stupid because if you think about money, he was a star quarterback in the NFL before this story ever broke. So it’s like, how much money do you need if it had anything to do with money? How much money do you need to—to put animals at risk like that? It’s just—it turns your stomach to think about.

Princess Victoria: It does. And especially when—when I, like I said, I’m an advocate for pit bulls. And six of his dogs—six of the dogs that they found on the compound could not be rehabilitated.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: They will be in a protected area by themselves for the rest of their lives, because if another dog comes in—they were bait dogs—and if another dog comes in, they automatically—they’ve been trained that way. If they see a dog, they kill the dog. And it’s—it’s not their fault. It was Michael Vick’s fault.

“Arizona” James: I agree. I have just a couple more questions. Do you have time for a couple more?

Princess Victoria: Of course I do.

“Arizona” James: All right. So I’m going to go back to something I used to do years and years ago, and that’s called word associations. Now don’t worry, this is not like a psychology exam or anything. You don’t have to give a one-word answer. If you want to—if you have a story that you want to tell or—or anything that immediately comes to mind, by all means, go for it.

Princess Victoria: Yeah—yeah, you don’t want to do psycho—you don’t want to crawl inside my brain. (laughs)

“Arizona” James: Well, I was going to ask her last, but because I’ve never asked a direct question about her, somebody that you are forever tied at the hip with, uh, word association for Velvet McIntyre.

Princess Victoria: A friend, a partner, a lady— —an example. I mean, Velvet—Velvet has got to—I’m—she hides her—her halo. Because that poor girl spent two solid years with me 24/7 on the road. (laughs) And do you know we never got in one argument? Never even one. Yes.

“Arizona” James: I could get into an argument with my wife, you know, over nothing. Nothing—nothing at all.

Princess Victoria: Right.

“Arizona” James: Going to the fridge could be—I could do something wrong that—that’ll make her say something and I’ll say something and then all of a sudden we’re arguing and there’s no real cause for argument, but there you go.

Princess Victoria: Right. Well, Velvet—that’s just the way Velvet was. I mean, and still is. She’s not into controversy.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: I mean, this woman now makes her own dog food, makes her own laundry detergent, makes her own soaps.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: You know, and—and she’s behind her family. I mean, the twins—god, can you imagine growing up with two male redheads? (laughs)

“Arizona” James: (laughs) Beautiful. All right, the next one I have is—I mentioned her briefly—Sherri Martel.

Princess Victoria: A big heart, a beau-—a beautiful heart, and gone too soon. And Sherri was my friend.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: And I miss her.

“Arizona” James: That was one of my favorites, my favorite interviews that I did ’cause she didn’t do a ton. I mean, she did a couple of those shoot interviews, but she didn’t do a ton like these. So it was really cool to—to have her on and just a nice person. I—I—I really liked her.

Princess Victoria: Oh, sh—yes. She’s the type that if you guys were in a blizzard and you said something about being cold, she would take the coat off of her own back and hand it to you. That’s Sherri in a nutshell. Um, there’s a good story about Sherri, me, and Diamond Lil in the book, too.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: That—and I mean, it’s a good one. It—it’ll make you laugh.

“Arizona” James: Very good. I think she said that you guys used to live, um, and she described it as almost like Melrose Place with the—(laughs)—with the—the way that you guys had apartments that were kind of a-adjacent to one another, but yeah, that’s, um, just coming to mind as we’re talking about her.

Princess Victoria: Yeah, she—she lived—she lived on the same side of the pond as I did. There were only two cabins on our side of the pond.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: And Sherri and I used to go out on the dock and lay in the sun. And there’s a couple of stories in there about me and Sherri.

“Arizona” James: Beautiful. I’m looking forward to reading those. Um, okay, you mentioned him earlier, but I think he—he’ll be the last one. I’ll make him the third and last one. Um, how about Sandy Barr?

Princess Victoria: Oh, tough as leather.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: Um, love—loved him. He was—he was my—he—he was a stepdad. You know, he was—he was the first real father figure that I ever had.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: And, uh, yeah, he was tough on us, but he was right to be tough on us. And I’ll miss him until I see him. You know, we just lost another promoter.

“Arizona” James: Bill Watts?

Princess Victoria: That—yeah.

“Arizona” James: Yeah. Watts—

Princess Victoria: Bill took care of me just as good as Don Owens did.

“Arizona” James: Really?

Princess Victoria: Yes, sir. Bill was—there’s an incident that was in—that’s in the book that happened between me and another wrestler. And long story short, uh, that wrestler, I didn’t see him the rest of the three weeks that we were working for Bill Watts. And that’s in the book, too.

“Arizona” James: Beautiful. He gets, uh, a lot of stuff online, and I don’t think he deserves it either. He’s like Moolah. He gets a lot of that—people that weren’t there say negative things about him. I can’t claim to o-to know him. I met him once and I interviewed him, and, uh, sweet man to me. He, uh, he actually yelled at my co-host—(laughs)—’cause my co-host—

Princess Victoria: Oh, I love it! (laughs)

“Arizona” James: He was a little bit of a jerk to—uh, my co-host was being a little bit iffy about religion and Bill sat him down pretty well. So—(laughs)—and I’m—I’m on his same side with the religion stuff, so we got along just fine, but there you go. Um—

Princess Victoria: Well, yeah, Bill—Bill always took care of us girls, always.

“Arizona” James: Beautiful. Um—

Princess Victoria: And—and this—this thing about him being prejudiced—

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: —all she got to do is—is go and look at Wikipedia. For god’s sake, Junkyard Dog—

“Arizona” James: Yep.

Princess Victoria: —was his champion. Ron Simmons as well.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: Yeah. And—and when I heard the rumor about him being prejudiced, he was not prejudiced. To him, it was all green. (laughs)

“Arizona” James: (laughs) All right. So when you watch wrestling today, and I don’t know how much you do watch, a lot of times the shows are almost 50-50. You have half males and half female matches. Um, what do you think of that?

Princess Victoria: Getting better. Well, it’s get—it’s getting better since Triple H and Stephanie have taken control.

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: There’s real wrestling. And, you know, I could mark out if I ever met Rhea Ripley.

“Arizona” James: Ah.

Princess Victoria: She’s a wrestler. She is one hell of a lady wrestler. (laughs) You know, and—and the girls coming up now, they’re not doing all this skimpy—skimpy stuff. I mean, I know they use the two-piece outfits and all that, but you know, wrestling—wrestling is going to progress like that. I mean, I wore one-piece bathing suits, they’re wearing two-pieces. But as far as the sexuality now, that’s gone. Now they’re lady wrestlers and I love it. I absolutely love it.

“Arizona” James: Beautiful. And the book is out now. You can get it on Amazon. What do you hope that somebody that, uh, didn’t know much about you before picking up the book takes away from reading this book?

Princess Victoria: (sighs) That there is light at the end of the tunnel. And please, I know people out there and people who are listening right now that are in horrible places. Please do not make a permanent decision on a temporary situation.

“Arizona” James: Mm.

Princess Victoria: That’s what I hope they take away. I mean, I hope they enjoy the stories, but that’s the main thing I want people to take away from my book.

“Arizona” James: Beautiful. And I can’t wait for people to check it out. It’s called The Wrong—is it The Wrong Side of the Sun?

Princess Victoria: Fighting the Wrong Side of the Sun.

“Arizona” James: All right. And it’s out—

Princess Victoria: Becoming Princess Victoria.

“Arizona” James: Becoming Princess—

Princess Victoria: You can get it on—go ahead.

“Arizona” James: Yeah, I’m—

Princess Victoria: You can get it on Barnes & Noble, you can get it on Amazon, or you can get it from me autographed.

“Arizona” James: Beautiful. And where can people pick that up autographed? What—like what is the website?

Princess Victoria: Oh, oh, I’ll mail it to them. I—I mail—I’ve mailed—I’ve mailed books to, uh, the UK. I—I keep a set of books here and all they have to do is go to my Facebook page, Vickie Otis, and they’ll see a picture of me kneeling and Sabrina standing beside me. And in the background, the, uh, the big picture—the profile picture—

“Arizona” James: Mm-hmm.

Princess Victoria: —will be the book The Wrong Side of the Sun. And they can send me a money order, you know, a postal money order, they can—we can do Venmo, um, and I will autograph it exactly like they want it done. If they just want Princess Victoria, that’s fine; if they want it personalized, that’s fine, too.

“Arizona” James: Beautiful. And that’s—you said Facebook?

Princess Victoria: Yes, Facebook. Vickie Otis. V-I-C-K-I-E O-T as in Tom-I-S.

“Arizona” James: Excellent. And I will send you a friend’s request when we’re done and we’ll be talking about a book because I’m—(laughs)—I definitely want to get me—get me one of those. And, uh, I want to thank you for taking the time and doing with—this with me. Um, any final thoughts before I wrap up?

Princess Victoria: Everybody—everybody just keep safe out there and keep trudging along. We’ll get through it.

“Arizona” James: Very good. I love it. I always, uh, I—I said this once to a guy named Max Payne. Uh, we were talking music and then we were talking wrestling and I said, “You know, uh, th-there’s a song by Bob Seger, he says ‘Rock and Roll Never Forgets,’ and I don’t think wrestling fans forget either,” ’cause, uh, the stuff that happened when I was a kid that I love the most, which you were a part of, has stayed with us forever. And that’s why I think you guys will always have a place in our hearts. So I want to thank you for the memories and also thank you for taking the time and doing this interview.

Princess Victoria: Thank you, sir, for having me on. Talk to all you guys later. You heard my Facebook page, come get a book.

“Arizona” James: Vickie Otis, and I will include a link when I post this out there. I’ll transcribe it and post it on, uh, at least four different wrestling websites, but I’ll send that out as a press release to the other ones as well, and hopefully we get some coverage for you.

Princess Victoria: Fantastic. Fantastic. Sounds good. Um, oh, you’re going to get a link for my Facebook page, okay?

“Arizona” James: Yep.

Princess Victoria: Um, all right.

“Arizona” James: I appreciate you.

Princess Victoria: I appreciate it.

“Arizona” James: All right, have a great night.

Princess Victoria: You owe me a Coke! (laughs)

“Arizona” James: (laughs)

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