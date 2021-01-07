Retired pro-wrestler Bobby Fulton from the legendary Fantastics tag team has announced on Twitter that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

The former multi-time champion was hospitalized over the summer due to a battle with throat cancer, an illness he is still dealing with even after successful surgery.

Fulton writes, “Well I am Covid 19 positive. I wear my mask ( covering my nose and Mouth) WHY YOU DUMBASS people REFUSE to wear them or WEAR them below YOUR NOSE. You are the CAUSE this will NOT GO AWAY.”

We’ll keep you updated on Fulton’s condition.