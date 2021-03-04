Legendary pro wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. has passed away at the age of 76.

The news of Crockett’s passing was first announced on Facebook by WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

“Rest In Peace Jim Crockett, Jr. You will be missed by so many,” Gibson wrote.

Crockett’s passing comes just days after he went into hospice care with kidney and liver issues.

Crockett Jr. was part owner and operator of the legendary Jim Crockett Promotions from 1977 until 1989. The company, which ran affiliated with the NWA, was started by his father, and was sold in 1988 to Ted Turner, who re-named it WCW. Crockett Jr. was a three-term NWA President, last serving in the role in 1991.

The official Facebook account of Crockett Sports Promotions noted last Friday that Jim Jr. had been hospitalized and was not doing well. It was later reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Crockett was in “grave condition” due to issues with his kidneys and liver, and had taken himself off dialysis. He reportedly passed away today, March 3.

AEW paid tribute to Crockett on Twitter tonight, writing, “AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and NWA promoter Jim Crockett, Jr. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

Stay tuned for more on Crockett’s passing. You can see AEW’s tribute below:

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and NWA promoter Jim Crockett, Jr. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rZN7k9e350 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

