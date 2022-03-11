Russian-born wrestling star Leyla Hirsch from AEW took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a situation that has only escalated since it began three weeks ago.

Hirsch says that her heart is breaking for all of the citizens of Ukraine, and that just because she is from Russia doesn’t mean she supports the choices of the country’s president, Vladimir Putin. Her full statement reads:

“I want to make something very clear. I stand with Ukraine one hundred percent and my heart breaks for its citizens who are suffering at the hands of Vladimir Putin. I was born in Russia. I came to the US at eight years of age and became an American citizen. I cannot change my heritage any more than any other citizen can change theirs. The mere fact that I was born in Russia does not mean that I support this brutal dictator. Everyone who would even suggest such a thing is simply wrong, plain and simple.”

You can see Hirsch’s full statement below.