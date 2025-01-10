– Lei Ying Lee made her return to television on the January 9 episode of TNA iMPACT from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Savannah Evans came to the ring for advertised action against an opponent to be named. After she settled inside the squared circle, Xia Brookside came out and introduced the returning Lei Ying Lee as her opponent. Lee would go on to defeat Evans with her Thunderstruck finisher for the win.

– The 1/9 episode of TNA iMPACT also featured a lengthy Joe Hendry video package, which essentially told the entire story of the popular TNA Wrestling star’s career from his hunble beginnings, to his present day standing as Nic Nemeth’s next challenger for the TNA World Championship at the upcoming TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view on January 19 in Garland, TX. Also new from Hendry is the latest installment of “Joe Hendry’s Food Fight,” which is now available on TNA+.

.@joehendry gets his shot at glory as he challenges @NicTNemeth for the TNA World Title LIVE at #TNAGenesis, January 19 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas! WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/Dw7ITswQRG pic.twitter.com/ehnAhNAZGA — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 10, 2025

This week, @joehendry travels to South Queensferry to try out The Little Bakery and see the iconic Forth road and rail bridges on Joe Hendry's Food Fight NOW on TNA+! WATCH: https://t.co/Rd47NgIP9l pic.twitter.com/YTYQj32CiG — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 9, 2025

– Reigning TNA Tag-Team Champions The Hardys recently taped an in-depth sit-down interview for a future episode of the popular “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” podcast. TNA Wrestling shared some photos of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy sitting down with the popular podcast host on social media.