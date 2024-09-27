Lei Ying Lee has arrived in TNA Wrestling.

And she has made an immediate impact on the Knockouts division.

The flashy offense of the former WWE Superstar known as Xia Li led her to a victory over her opponent, Hyan, in her TNA iMPACT debut on the Thursday, September 26, 2024 episode, which was taped in San Antonio, Texas.

Lee defeated Hyan via her Thunderstruck finisher, which is a fancy roundhouse kick.