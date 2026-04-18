How is Leila Grey doing as she continues her road to recovery?

Let’s find out!

The AEW and ROH women’s wrestling star gave an update on her recovery from ACL surgery during a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions (see video below).

“I’m actually healing up pretty well so, keeping up with my therapy and yeah, we’re gonna come back strong. It’s a long process, but, I’m trying to stay positive. Doing what I gotta do… to come back strong, make a big comeback because I miss all you guys so much. I miss going to work, I miss wrestling, I miss being in the ring. It’s gonna be a long recovery. That is for sure, but, I am definitely doing good on my physical therapy and I’m healing up and I’m going even a little faster than the healing timeline by my doctor so, it’s going good but it’s definitely gonna be a while.”

Leila Grey suffered the ACL injury during an episode of AEW Collision back on December 6, 2025. She underwent ACL surgery in March of 2026.