AEW star Leila Grey recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner and answered a number of pro-wrestling-related questions, including how she feels about being in the Baddies faction and her thoughts on her debut WWE matchup against Raquel Rodriguez from earlier this year. Highlights can be found below.

Says she is excited to be apart of the Baddies and their storylines:

So if people haven’t been watching, I’m gonna need you to start watching like yesterday. So Wednesday night Dynamite, your girl Leila Grey is out there doing the damn thing. I’m part of The Baddies with Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan, Red Velvet, Stokely [Hathaway] and it’s been going so great. It’s been an amazing experience. You know, I recently got the call that they were gonna be bringing me in and I’ve been so excited for just this new step and new direction in AEW. I’m excited to be a part of storylines and stuff so let’s see how everything goes. Very positive and we’re just here to have fun, make money and we’ll see what happens.

Recalls her WWE debut match against Raquel Rodriguez from earlier this year:

Well it was an unforgettable experience [making her WWE in-ring debut on SmackDown]. Working with the WWE was great. So the fact that I got to wrestle Raquel Gonzalez on her debut match on SmackDown, so it was both our debuts and I think we both killed it. I think we did a great job, it was a lot of fun and I don’t know what else to say about that [Grey smiled]. It was definitely an experience I will never forget.

Hopes to share the ring with Sasha Banks one day:

If it’s anybody in the world, I would like to wrestle Sasha Banks. Sasha Banks is my favorite wrestler, she’s definitely an inspiration to me and that would just be my ultimate dream match. We might see it if Sasha goes to AEW.

