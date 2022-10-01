AEW star Leila Grey recently sat down with MCW Backstage Pass for an in-depth interview about all things pro-wrestling, where The Baddie named some of her biggest inspirations in wrestling, a list that included Sasha Banks and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Highlights from the interview are below.

How when she came back to wrestling Sasha Banks is who she looked up to:

“Well, that’s a tricky question because like growing up, I didn’t really watch wrestling like that anymore. I watched it as a little kid and then I kind of drifted away and then found my way back to the sport. But, when I started wrestling, I really loved Sasha Banks. I really admire her and her whole attitude and her whole look. She’s definitely someone that I’m inspired by and look up to.”

Names Trish Stratus as another inspiration:

“Also, Trish Stratus, you already know. I’m inspired by all of the baddies, okay? All of the baddies of wrestling, those are the women who inspire me. Like Melina, ooh.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)