Leila Grey has reached an important milestone in her recovery journey.

The AEW talent took to social media to confirm that she recently underwent knee surgery following the injury she suffered late last year.

Fortunately, the procedure appears to have gone smoothly, and she’s already focused on the next phase of her comeback.

“Hey guys,” she began in a post via Instagram. “I finally had my knee surgery yesterday.”

Grey offered a positive update on how things went and what lies ahead.

“Everything went well. I’m home recovering and starting therapy tomorrow. Thank you all for the support during this time.”

Encouraging news.

Grey has been sidelined since sustaining a torn ACL during her December 6 episode of AEW Collision match against Mercedes Mone, an injury that immediately put her on the shelf.

Now, with surgery behind her and rehab underway, the road to recovery is officially in motion.